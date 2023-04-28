What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q1 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat estimates by 43.75%. It delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 5.75% in the past four quarters.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $930.6 million, indicating a 3.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s number. The same for earnings stands at 33 cents per share, indicating a 36.5% decline from the prior-year period.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Technologies & Equipment segment is likely to have witnessed organic growth in the quarter under review. Higher demand for clear aligners and imaging equipment is expected to have driven the segment’s sales growth, partially offset by weakness in CAD/CAM.

Soft demand in China and the United States might have hurt the Consumable segment’s sales. However, recovering demand for preventive consumables is likely to have provided some support.

Foreign currency movement had a negative impact on total revenues during the fourth quarter. The trend is likely to have continued in the first quarter as well.

On its fourth-quarterearnings call XRAY’s management stated that it is encouraged by double-digit growth in clear aligners, solid performance in Europe and continued strong demand for Imaging equipment.

However, continued macroeconomic headwinds, including foreign currency impacts, global supply chain challenges, and regional softness in China and the United States may have offset the abovementioned growth. The company is expected to provide updated view on macro headwinds and business performance on its first-quarterearnings call

Gross margin and adjusted earnings per share are likely to have been adversely impacted by inflationary pressures.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HSIC has an estimated long-term growth rate of 8.1%. Henry Schein’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, the average surprise being 2.97%.

BioRad Laboratories BIO has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. BIO has an earnings yield of 3.3%, which compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield of 2.9%.

BioRad Laboratories’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 27.54%.

McKesson MCK has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. MCK has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%.

McKesson’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.42%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.