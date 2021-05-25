What's in Store for Dell Technologies (DELL) in Q1 Earnings?

Dell Technologies DELL is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 27.



The company expects first-quarter revenues to sequentially increase in the mid-single-digit range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $23.33 billion, suggesting 6.5% growth from the year-ago reported number.



Further, the consensus mark for quarterly earnings has been steady over the past 30 days at $1.51 per share, suggesting growth of 12.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Dell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the past four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 33.2%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Watch

Dell is expected to have benefited from its dominant position in the enterprise IT-solutions market despite sluggish enterprise spending due to coronavirus-induced macroeconomic woes.



Markedly, the work-and-learn-from-home necessity has stoked demand for cloud services. Furthermore, the coronavirus-led surge in usage of online and e-commerce services globally has compelled data-center operators to enhance their capacities in order to accommodate the demand spike for cloud services. This is expected to have benefited Dell in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the first-quarter top line is expected to reflect Dell’s share gain in the PC market amid solid demand for commercial PCs driven by coronavirus-led remote-working and online-learning wave. Dell was ranked third according to both Gartner and IDC among all PC vendors in their latest first-quarter report, trailing Lenovo and HP HPQ.



Moreover, improved server demand environment is expected to have benefited Dell’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Furthermore, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces stiff competition in the server market from Hewlett Packard Enterprises HPE and International Business Machines, which might have a bearing on the impending quarterly results.

Q1 Key Highlights

On Apr 15, Dell and VMware VMW announced terms under which the latter will be spun off from the former. The terms include significant simplification to the corporate ownership structure and an $11.5-$12 billion special cash dividend to all VMware stockholders immediately prior to the spin off. Dell’s stockholders will receive about 0.44 shares of VMware for each of their shares, based on outstanding shares as of Mar 16. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of calendar 2021.

