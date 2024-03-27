What's in Store for Dave & Buster's (PLAY) in Q4 Earnings?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Apr 2, 2024, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 104.6%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.10, indicating growth of 37.5% from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $602.4 million. The metric suggests growth of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Dave & Buster's fiscal fourth-quarter top line is expected to increase from the year-ago quarter’s levels, courtesy of strength in new store openings, digital marketing engine and game pricing optimizations. This and the implementation of a new ERP system and rollout of new footfall traffic technology are likely to have contributed to additional revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to rise 3.4% year over year to $143.1 million.

Gradual enhancement in food check totals, overall satisfaction ratings, and food and beverage attach rates (courtesy of the Phase 3 testing of the D&B menu) are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The focus on introducing cutting-edge entertainment offerings, improving food and beverage sales through operational enhancements and a contemporary design, boosting special event sales with group-oriented entertainment options and enhancing guest engagement are promising developments.

Our model predicts fiscal fourth-quarter Food and Beverage revenues to rise 7.9% year over year to $219.6 million. Entertainment revenues are expected to rise 7.3% year over year to $386.5 million.

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter operations are likely to have navigated through a distinctive and intricate macroeconomic setting, faced with difficult comparisons with the previous year’s levels (primarily due to strong demand following the COVID-19 pandemic).

Increased operating expenses are likely to have impacted the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts total operating expenses to rise 6.8% year over year to $519.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of -4.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

