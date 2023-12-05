What's in Store for Cooper Companies (COO) in Q4 Earnings?

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 7, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were in line with estimates. COO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, delivering an average surprise of 0.09%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $919.7 million, indicating an 8.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level. The same for earnings is pinned at $3.47 per share, implying a 26.2% improvement from the prior-year period’s reported number.

Factors to Note

Cooper Companies reports revenues under two major segments — CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI). Both these segments displayed strength in the past few quarters. This trend is likely to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter as well.

Solid performance across the company’s daily silicone hydrogel portfolio and myopia management, and strength in torics and multifocals are expected to have contributed to CVI’s performance.

The segment’s revenues for fiscal 2023 are projected to be in the range of $2.414-$2.425 billion (organic growth of 10-11%). This momentum is likely to be reflected in the upcoming results.

CSI displayed strength in the fiscal third quarter, with revenues of $300 million. The top line increased 9% year over year on a constant currency basis and 8% on a reported basis.

The segment benefited from fertility as well as surgical products. This trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported.

For fiscal 2023, CSI revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.164-$1.17 billion (5-7% organic growth). This strength is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

During the fiscal third quarter, the company witnessed a significant increase in revenues with respect to MyDay daily silicone hydrogel lenses. The momentum is likely to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter, courtesy of the excellent progress of its key accounts and entry into new pilot programs with retailers and buying groups globally.

Cooper Companies has been witnessing higher demand for contact lenses, driven by the recent global transition to daily contact lenses by customers. The company’s advancements in customized product offerings are expected to have contributed to its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Cooper Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Cooper Companies, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cooper Companies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($3.42 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -1.47% for Cooper Companies.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Cooper Companies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Align Technology ALGN has an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ALGN has an estimated revenue growth rate of 6% for fiscal 2024. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.53%.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CAH has an estimated earnings growth rate of 19% for fiscal 2024.

Cardinal health delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.67%.

Nevro NVRO has an Earnings ESP of +8.12% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. NVRO has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.5% for 2024.

Nevro’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark twice, delivering an average surprise of 2.87%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.