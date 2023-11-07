What's in Store for Consolidated Water (CWCO) in Q3 Earnings?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 10, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 113.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Consolidated Water’s diversified manufacturing base in terms of customer concentration and type of products provides consistency in results. This is likely to have benefited third-quarter earnings.



The company’s third-quarter revenues are likely to have gained from the project to operate a wastewater treatment plant, which began in July 2023. Its quarterly performance is expected to have continued to benefit from full equity ownership of PERC Water Corporation. Improved tourist activity might have boosted demand and contributed to third-quarter earnings.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 680%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $37.02 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 47.8%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Consolidated Water this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -3.39%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Consolidated Water carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





