What's in Store for Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.29%.



In the trailing four quarters, Consolidated Edison came up with a negative earnings surprise of 0.98%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

During the second quarter, majority of Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed a favorable mix of weather conditions. New York witnessed very cold temperatures in April, which might have increased expenditures on heating for residential customers, as people had to stay indoors per the lockdown norms.



Toward the latter part of the second quarter, the company's service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperature. Overall, we expect the weather pattern to have boosted electricity demand, which in turn might have contributed to the company’s second-quarter revenue growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.85 billion, which indicates a 4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company had to deal with incremental costs and expenses related to information technology for facilitating teleworking, benefits for employees and dependents affected by COVID-19 and other additional costs incurred to support the safety and well-being of workers during the crisis.



These costs might have had an adverse impact on the company’s performance during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating a 6.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

