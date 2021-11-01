What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.52%.

Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 1.80%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

During most parts of the third quarter, the majority of Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures, accompanied by heavy rainfall in some parts. Such weather patterns are expected to have boosted electricity demand in the third quarter, which must have contributed to the company’s revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.47 billion, which indicates a 4.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Consolidated Edison Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Some parts of Consolidated Edison’s service territories suffered from flash floods, accompanied by heavy rainfall and even a hurricane during the third quarter. These might have damaged some of this utility’s properties, thereby hampering smooth electricity flow and pushing up expenses for restoration work. This might have had an adverse impact on its quarterly earnings performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.44 per share, indicating a 2.7% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Consolidated Edison this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Consolidated Edison has an Earnings ESP of -1.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities players you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

AES Corporation AES has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Edison International EIX has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

