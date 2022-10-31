What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. However, Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.65%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

During most of third-quarter 2022, Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures accompanied by precipitation. This, in turn, is likely to have boosted electricity demand among the company’s customers, which, in turn is expected to have contributed to the company’s third-quarter revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.73 billion, indicating a 3.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Favorable rate outcomes, expansion of the clean energy business as well as solid revenue performance must have boosted the company’s bottom line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, suggesting a 4.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Consolidated Edison this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is +1.15%.



Zacks Rank: Consolidated Edison has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities you may want to consider as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



AES Corp AES has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES Corp’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.11 billion, suggesting growth of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AES’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating growth of 8% from the prior-year reported figure.



Ameren AEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, indicating an improvement of 4.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Ameren boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.90 billion, suggesting a 5% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Pinnacle West Capital PNW has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings, pegged at $2.62 per share, implies a decline of 12.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

PNW has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 115.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pinnacle’s third-quarter sales suggests a growth rate of 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar



