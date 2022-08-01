What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q2 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4 after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.65%. Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 0.57%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

In May and June, ED’s service territories witnessed warmer-than-normal temperatures. This, in turn, is likely to have boosted the electricity demand for cooling purposes among the company’s customers. Such weather patterns are expected to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter revenues.

However, in July, Consolidated Edison’s service territories experienced a flood-like condition, which may have disrupted the smooth flow of electricity and caused power outages for a few of its customers. This might have dampened the revenues of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating a 5.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The aforementioned flooding condition in its service territories might have caused infrastructural damage, thus increasing the company’s operating expenses. This, in turn, is likely to have weighed on its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. However, favorable revenues might have boosted overall earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting a 9.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Consolidated Edison this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Consolidated Edison has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilitiesyou may want to consider as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

WEC Energy Group WEC has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC Energy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating growth of 3.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmos Energy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, suggesting growth of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $757.7 million, indicating growth of 25.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Entergy ETR has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, suggesting growth of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $2.88 billion, implying growth of 2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

