What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q1 Earnings?

Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 8.86%.

Moreover, in the trailing four quarters, Consolidated Edison beat estimates two times and missed two times, thereby delivering average positive earnings surprise of 0.73%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

In the first quarter, the majority of Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed a favorable mix of weather conditions. While warmer-than-normal temperature prevailed for some time in the quarter, there were strong storm activities accompanied with above-normal snowfall. Overall, we expect the weather pattern to have boosted higher electricity demand, which, in turn, must have contributed to the company’s first-quarter revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.60 billion, which indicates 2.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Consolidated Edison Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Favorable rate base outcomes in the recent past are expected to have contributed to Consolidated Edison’s quarterly earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, which indicates 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Consolidated Edison this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Consolidated Edison carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few players from the Utilities sector that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat when they report first-quarter 2020 results.

NewJersey Resources NJR has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings on May 8.

Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce results on May 7.

A Recent Utility Release

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings of $1.03 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

