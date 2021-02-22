What's in Store for Compass Diversified's (CODI) Q4 Earnings?

Compass Diversified CODI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2020 results on Feb 24, after market close. While its earnings are anticipated to have witnessed a decline in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, revenues are likely to have improved.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected a year-over-year increase in net revenues.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 26% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The estimate has been unchanged over the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $431.5 million, which suggests a rise of 11.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Other Key Estimates for Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total branded consumer revenues is pegged at $220 million, which suggests a decline of 7.9% sequentially.



The consensus estimate for total branded consumer’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $31.91 million suggests a decline of 30.7% from the prior quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total niche industrial revenues is pegged at $180 million, which suggests no change from the previous quarter.



The consensus estimate for total niche industrial’s adjusted EBITDA of $28.84 million suggests a decline of 6.4% from the prior quarter.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Compass Diversified will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better, which is required to be confident of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Compass Diversified has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Performance of Other Finance Companies

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC fourth-quarter 2020 core earnings of 54 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Moreover, the bottom line improved 20% year over year.



Evercore’s EVR fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $5.67 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. Also, the bottom line was up from the prior-year quarter’s $2.72 per share.



Raymond James’ RJF first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31) adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. Also, on a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 19%.

