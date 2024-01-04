What's in Store for Commercial Metals (CMC) in Q1 Earnings?

Commercial Metals Company CMC is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 8, before the opening bell.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 14.6% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The same for earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, implying a 36.2% decline from the year-ago period’s actual.

Commercial Metals Company Price and EPS Surprise

Commercial Metals Company price-eps-surprise | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Q4 Performance

In the last reported quarter, the company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the same. Earnings and revenues declined year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Key Factors to Consider

The demand for Commercial Metals’ finished steel products in North America has been strong. Downstream bid volumes, which are significant indicators of the construction project pipeline, have been improving and are expected to have led to higher backlog levels. Demand from industrial end markets is also likely to have been stable.

Volumes in Europe are expected to have been impacted by the weak market conditions. A deceleration in construction activity in Poland and weak demand from the industrial sector are expected to have led to a decline in steel product volumes in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Our model predicts the average price of consolidated steel products to be $752 per ton, suggesting a 26% year-over-year decline. The average selling price for consolidated downstream products is expected to be 11% lower in the quarter at $625 per ton.



The company announced that commencing with the first quarter of fiscal 2024, it will release its financial results with a realigned reporting structure. It will now report under three segments — North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.



The altered segmental reporting is expected to better reflect the expansion of the company's solution offerings beyond traditional steel products, as well as the rising relevance of non-steel solutions to CMC's financial results and prospects.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Commercial Metals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Commercial Metals is +0.23%.



Zacks Rank: Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Price Performance

Commercial Metal’s shares have gained 1.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 34% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share. The same for revenues stands at around $670 million. CRS has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 14.3%.



United States Steel Corporation X is expected to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. The company has an Earnings ESP of +42.05% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for X’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share. The same for revenues stands at $3.9 billion. X has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 24%.



Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP is expected to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 26. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOP’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share. The same for revenues is pinned at $496 million. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 22.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.