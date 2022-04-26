What's in Store for Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) Q1 Earnings?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is likely to see top-and bottom-line improvement when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $768.7 million, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 86 cents per share, indicating a 2.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. This designer, marketer and distributor of outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 203.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 34.3%.

Things To Note

Columbia Sportswear is committed to expanding and enhancing its global direct-to-consumer (DTC) business through accelerated investments. DTC e-commerce is seeing robust momentum with more consumers opting to shop online. Continued growth in the company’s DTC business is likely to have contributed to Columbia Sportswear’s performance in the first quarter of 2022.



Columbia Sportswear is benefiting from solid performance across its brands. The company is committed to undertaking brand-enhancing and unique marketing initiatives to further strengthen its position. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it projects first-half 2022 net sales growth between the high teens and low 20% range compared with first-half 2021 levels.



That being said, Columbia Sportswear is battling escalated inbound freight expenses. The company’s gross margin is likely to contract more than 300 basis points during the first half of 2022. Persistent of high costs poses a threat to the company’s margin performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Columbia Sportswear this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Columbia Sportswear carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Gildan Activewear GIL has an Earnings ESP of +10.20% and a Zacks Rank #1, currently. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has increased a penny to 49 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $656.7 million, which suggests an increase of 11.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIL delivered an earnings beat of 66.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Marriott International MAR has an Earnings ESP of +5.35% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. MAR is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has declined by a penny to 94 cents per share in the last seven days, indicating an improvement from 10 cents a share registered in the year-ago quarter.



Marriott International’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4,172 billion, which suggests a surge of 80% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter’s levels. MAR delivered an earnings beat of 86.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Charter Communications CHTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. CHTR is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $13,209 million, indicating an improvement of 5.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Charter Communications’ bottom line has moved down 0.9% in the past 30 days to $6.52 per share. However, the metric reflects growth of 58.6% from $4.11 reported in the year-ago quarter. CHTR has delivered an earnings beat of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



