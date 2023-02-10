What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating an improvement of 9.1% from 99 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $351.9 million, suggesting growth of 23.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Factors to Note

Choice Hotels fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from improving demand, expansion efforts and enhancement of the mid-scale brand. Robust Royalty, Licensing and Management Fees, Properties as well as Owned Hotels revenues are likely to aid the company’s results.



An increase in its business and group travel demand, driven by a rise in extended vacations, household relocations and temporary remote work assignments, also bodes well.



We expect Royalty, Licensing and Management Fees, Properties as well as Owned Hotels revenues to increase 39.6%, 4.6% and 66.9% to $136.3 million, $151.1 million and $21.9 million, respectively.



However, high costs are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s margin. We expect total operating expenses to increase 41.3% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Choice Hotels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Choice Hotels has an Earnings ESP of -4.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CHH has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

