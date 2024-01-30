What's in Store for Charter Communications' (CHTR) Q4 Earnings?

Charter Communications CHTR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $13.72 billion, indicating a 0.34% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings dropped 0.1% to $8.93 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a decline of 12.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



CHTR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative surprise being 0.05%, on average.



Charter Communications’ strategic investments in network infrastructure and fiber-optic construction, particularly through Spectrum's expanding network, are likely to have contributed to CHTR’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continuous enhancements in the company's Spectrum One network have been a major growth driver. Third-quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 594K. As of Sep 30, 2023, Charter Communications served a total of 7.2 million mobile lines. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mobile lines’ net additions in the fourth quarter is pegged at 570K.



The company’s total residential revenues are likely to reflect a strong momentum in its mobile service segment, partly offset by lower voice and video revenues. A higher mix of non-video customers and growth of lower-priced video packages is expected to have kept the top line under pressure.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Charter Communications’ Spectrum launched Spectrum SportsNet+, a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service that delivers a 24/7 feed of its SportsNet programming.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total residential revenues is pegged at $10.78 billion, indicating 5% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for total residential customer relationships is pegged at 30.015 million, indicating a rise of 0.1% year over year.



The top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been affected by the increasing competition in the cable space and sluggish Internet subscribers’ addition rate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Charter Communications has an Earnings ESP of -11.55% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release.



Meta Platform META has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta Platform is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1. META’s shares have jumped 23.7% in the past six months.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Bill Holdings is slated to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. BILL’s shares have plunged 40.7% in the past six months.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Twilio is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. TWLO’s shares have gained 8.9% in the past six months.



