What's in Store for ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) This Earnings Season?

ChannelAdvisor ECOM will release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5.

The company anticipates quarterly revenues of $34 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $34.7 million, suggesting 9.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share. The consensus mark suggests a sharp improvement from the year-ago quarter’s 12 cents per share.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 37.5%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

ChannelAdvisor’s performance is likely to have benefited from the rising demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis during the September-end quarter. The company offers a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, and facilitate communication with consumers around the world.

The social-distancing measures rolled out by economies across the world to contain the spread of COVID-19 have compelled organizations to shift to online business model.

ChannelAdvisor is also likely to have benefited from elevated e-commerce spending throughout the quarter thanks to the shift in consumer-buying habits amid the pandemic. This trend is likely to have boosted its top-line performance during the period in discussion.

Additionally, the company’s disciplined cost management and scalability of its business model are likely to have significantly boosted profitability, year on year, during the July-September period.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ChannelAdvisor this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ChannelAdvisor currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

