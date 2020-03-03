What's in Store for Century Casinos (CNTY) Q4 Earnings?

Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY is likely to witness improvement in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2019 results. In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 75%.



Q4 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 4 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 2 cents per share. However, in the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have moved south by a penny.



For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $59.4 million. The projected figure suggests a 31.7% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in Century Casinos’ fourth-quarter 2019 performance.

Factors at Play



Strong performance in Canada, U.S. and Poland operations is likely to have had positively impacted the company’s fourth-quarter performance. Further, the consensus mark for revenues from operations in Canada, U.S. and Poland is at $21.9 million, $15.6 million and $20 million that indicate growth of 39.4%, 97.5% and 2.6%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s figures.



Acquisition of three U.S. casino operations — Isle Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville and Mountaineer — is likely to have driven the company’s results in the quarter. Moreover, robust performance of Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in South Edmonton also bode well. The company is also benefiting from legalization of sports betting outside Nevada.



What the Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Century Casinos this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Century Casinos has an Earnings ESP of -14.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Century Casinos has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



