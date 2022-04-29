What's in Store for Central Garden & Pet's (CENT) Q2 Earnings?

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 4, after the market closes. The company’s top line for the to-be-reported quarter is likely to remain almost flat year over year at $935.1 million.



The bottom line of this producer and distributor of various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under discussion has been stable at $1.18 in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago period.



Central Garden & Pet Company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 409.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Walnut Creek, CA-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin.

Key Factors to Note

Central Garden & Pet Company has been investing in digital marketing and innovation as well as customer insights and brand building to drive growth. The company has been expanding its manufacturing capacity and investing in automation. Its Central-to-Home strategy bodes well. These factors along with accretive buyouts might have contributed to the top-line performance. Some of the notable acquisitions in the recent past comprise D&D Commodities, Green Garden Products, Hopewell Nursery and DoMyOwn.com.



However, rising costs for key commodities, freight and labor, as well as headwinds associated with a return to more normalized consumer demand patterns following exceptional demand in the two fiscal years remain concerns. These might get reflected in second-quarter top-line results.



Supply chain challenges coupled with delays in ocean freight and labor shortages in manufacturing and trucking have been impacting business operations. On its last earnings conference call, management hinted at further increase in cost of raw materials and freight.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Central Garden & Pet Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although Central Garden & Pet Company carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.03 suggests an improvement from $2.75 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Costco's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $50.84 billion, which indicates an improvement of 12.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



Performance Food Group Company PFGC currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 51 cents suggests growth from 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Performance Food Group Company's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.11 billion, indicating an increase of 82% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PFGC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.



Boot Barn Holdings BOOT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.30 suggests growth from 75 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Boot Barn Holdings’ top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $345.2 million, indicating an increase of 33.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

