What's in Store for CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Q4 Earnings?

CenterPoint Energy CNP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on Feb 27, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a positive earnings surprise of 23.26%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions for as many misses, the average positive beat being 7.04%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors at Play



During most part of the fourth quarter, CenterPoint Energy’s operational territories experienced below-normal temperatures. This is likely to have escalated household expenditure on heating, in turn, positively impacting the company’s fourth-quarter revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3,897 million, suggesting a jump of 28.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



CenterPoint Energy's quarterly earnings are anticipated to have benefited from lower federal income-tax rate, along with utility rate relief and customer growth. Furthermore, the utility’s prudent efforts to manage operations and management (O&M) expenses are likely to have bolstered its bottom line for the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Considering such trends, we remain optimistic about the company’s bottom-line performance in the fourth quarter.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 37 cents, calling for a 2.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +3.40%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CenterPoint Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



