What's in Store for CenterPoint Energy (CNP) in Q2 Earnings?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2 before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.08%. CenterPoint Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.96%, on average.

Factors to Note

The majority of CNP’s service territories experienced warmer-than-normal temperature patterns during the April-June 2022 quarter. Such a weather pattern is expected to have boosted electricity demand among the company’s customers for cooling purposes. This in turn must have boosted its top-line performance in the second quarter.



However, tornadoes along with hail storms affected some parts of CenterPoint Energy’s service territories, which may have disrupted this utility’s services in those areas. This is likely to have resulted in outages for its customers, which might have impacted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNP’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.73 billion, suggesting a slip of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The impact of severe weather conditions mentioned above might have damaged some of the utility’s properties, thereby pushing up its quarterly costs for restoration work. This, in turn, might have hurt earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, a favorable rate recovery as well as a warmer-than-normal weather pattern is projected to have aided CNP’s Q2 bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, indicating a decline of 22.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities players you may want to consider, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Consolidated Edison ED has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.00%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consolidated Edison’s second-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $3.14 billion and 58 cents, respectively.

Atmos Energy ATO has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.40%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmos Energy’s second-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $762.6 million and 86 cents, respectively. ATO has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.14%.

Xcel Energy XEL has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.40%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xcel Energy’s second-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $3.18 billion and 60 cents, respectively. XEL has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.37%.

