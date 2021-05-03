What's in Store for CenterPoint Energy (CNP) in Q1 Earnings?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 26.09%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.50%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

At the onset of the first quarter, CenterPoint Energy’s service territories experienced colder-than-normal temperatures accompanied with heavy snowfall. However, toward the latter part of the quarter, above normal temperature prevailed in its service regions. So, overall the impact of weather pattern on the company’s first-quarter revenues can be expected to be more or less neutral.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

Meanwhile, CenterPoint Energy has been witnessing increased residential electric usage as individuals continue to stay at home or work remotely. This residential growth is likely to have offset some of the reduction in electricity consumption from the commercial segment of CenterPoint Energy’s business. This must have contributed to its overall top line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.26 billion, indicating a 4.1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company is expected to have incurred incremental expenses, including additional operational expenses and purchase gas costs, in the first quarter due to the February winter storm. This might have had an adverse impact on its earnings performance, offsetting the positive impact of revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, implying no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Moreover, in January 2021, the company recorded a $26 million loss on the early redemption of $250 million of 3.85% senior notes maturing in 2024. The upcoming results should duly reflect this.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +4.52%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CenterPoint Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some players from the Utilities sector with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.

Consolidated Edison ED has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #3.

UGI Corp UGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Duke Energy DUK has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED): Free Stock Analysis Report



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



UGI Corporation (UGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.