What's in Store for CenterPoint Energy (CNP) in Q1 Earnings?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3 before the opening bell.

In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.13%. CenterPoint Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.98%, on average.

Factors to Note

The majority of CNP’s service territories experienced mixed weather patterns during the January-March 2022 quarter. While some parts of its service areas witnessed colder-than-normal temperature along with precipitation, normal temperatures accompanied with drought conditions prevailed in other parts.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Quote

However, some tornadoes along with an ice storm affected some parts of CenterPoint Energy’s service territories, which may have disrupted this utility’s services in those areas. This is likely to have resulted in outages for its customers, which might have impacted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNP’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.56 billion, suggesting growth of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The impact of severe weather conditions mentioned above might have damaged some of the utility’s properties, thereby pushing up its quarterly costs for restoration work. This, in turn, might have hurt earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating a decline of 20.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CenterPoint Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three Utilities players you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Edison International EIX has an Earnings ESP of +13.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Edison International’s first-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $3.12 billion and 66 cents per share, respectively. EIX has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.35%.

PG&E Corp PCG has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG&E Corp.'s first-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $4.97 billion and 26 cents, respectively. PCG has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 8.11%.

Dominion Energy D has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion Energy’s first-quarter revenues and earnings is pegged at $4.28 billion and $1.17, respectively. D has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.09%.

