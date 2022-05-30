What's in Store for Capri Holdings' (CPRI) Q4 Earnings?

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is likely to register year-over-year increases in its top and bottom lines when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jun 1, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,402 million, indicating growth of 17.1% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this global fashion luxury group is anticipated to improve year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 82 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a sharp increase from 38 cents reported in the year-ago period.



A glance at this London-based company’s performance in the trailing four quarters shows that it has delivered a significant earnings surprise, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 32.1%.

Factors to Note

Consumers’ return to an active social lifestyle has spurred demand for luxury apparel and accessories, and Capri Holdings is likely to have benefited from the same. The company has been deploying resources to expand offerings, upgrade distribution, create seamless omni-channel and digital capabilities, and deepen customer engagement. It has been gaining from selling merchandise at full prices and select price increases.



Capri Holdings’ e-commerce business continues to witness a sturdy performance, thanks to an increasing number of customers shopping online. The company has been investing in digital analytics and upgrading the e-commerce platform. E-commerce operations were strong in the last reported quarter, rising in double digits.



On its last earnings call, management guided fourth-quarter revenues to be roughly $1.4 billion and earnings to be 80 cents a share. Capri Holdings estimated revenues of approximately $310 million from Versace, $140 million from Jimmy Choo, and $950 million from Michael Kors for the to-be-reported quarter. The company projected operating margins of about 15% and 20% for Versace and Michael Kors, respectively, for the fourth quarter. It guided a negative operating margin of 10% for Jimmy Choo.



While the aforementioned factors instill optimism regarding the outcome of the results, we cannot ignore the impact of ongoing supply chain headwinds, product cost inflation, and increased transportation costs.

Capri Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Capri Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Capri Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.27 suggests growth of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Kroger’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $43.22 billion, indicating an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



Designer Brands DBI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 23 cents suggests an increase of 91.7% from the year-ago reported number.



Designer Brands’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $806.7 million, which indicates an improvement of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.8%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.54 suggests an increase of 37.5% from the year-ago reported number.



Casey's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.44 billion, which suggests an increase of 44.6% from the prior-year quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.