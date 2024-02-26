What's in Store for California Water (CWT) in Q4 Earnings?

California Water Service Group CWT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 29 before market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.11% in the last quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

During the fourth quarter, California Water is expected to have benefited from new rate implementations in its service territories. Contributions from acquired assets also boosted earnings in the fourth quarter.



Higher interest expenses are likely to have adversely impacted earnings in the fourth quarter due to still-high interest rates, an increase in short-term borrowing rates and higher outstanding line of credit balances.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for California Water’s earnings is pegged at $1.5 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 328.57%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $277.7 million, suggesting an increase of 38.23% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CWT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

California Water Service Group Price and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-eps-surprise | California Water Service Group Quote

Earnings ESP: CWT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Consolidated Water CWCO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.