What's in Store for Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Q4 Earnings?

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 21, 2023, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 60%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 84.2% from a loss of $1.14 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $2,817 million, suggesting an increase of 8.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Caesars Entertainment’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from pent-up demand, expansion of retail sports betting and property development initiatives. This and the improvement of group and convention trends in Las Vegas and international travel recovery are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. During the previous quarter’searnings call the company revealed that occupancy in Las Vegas reached 94%. Also, it stated that the group room nights are pacing above 2019 levels. With international consumers returning and conventional demand accelerating, the momentum is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Las Vegas revenues and regional revenues is pegged at $1,124 million and $1,386 million, respectively, indicating growth of 8.1% and 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Emphasis on digital business through aggressive customer acquisition coupled with improvements with respect to its in-app merging technologies is likely to have driven the fourth-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues at Caesars Digital is pegged at $247 million, indicating a rise of 112.9% from $116 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, Increased investments in digital business (concerning product enhancements), competitive pricing strategies and lower hold in certain markets are likely to have impacted the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. The rise in utility expenses is likely to have affected margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Caesars Entertainment this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Caesars Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -115.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of OneSpaWorld have increased 7.3% in the past year. OSW’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.2%.



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI has an Earnings ESP of +4.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Monarch Casino have increased 6.2% in the past year. MCRI’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.7%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 16.3% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.