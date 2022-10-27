What's in Store for Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Q3 Earnings?

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, 2022, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 36%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 113.9% from a loss of $1.08 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $2,832 million, suggesting an increase of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Caesars Entertainment’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid Las Vegas performance, backed by improvements in occupancy levels and higher gaming and food and beverage volumes. During the previous quarter’searnings call the company revealed that occupancy in Las Vegas reached 97%. Also, it reported a solid group revenue pace backed by pent-up demand (for group travel) and strong booking trends. With international consumers returning and conventional demand accelerating, the momentum is likely to have continued in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter Las Vegas revenues is pegged at $1,051 million, indicating growth of 3.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Emphasis on digital business, sports betting expansion and property developments is likely to have driven the third-quarter top line. This and the focus on product enhancements such as cash-out speed, customer service, parlay and alternative line offerings are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Caesars Digital is pegged at $191 million, indicating growth of 99% from $96 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, Increased investments in digital business (concerning product enhancements), competitive pricing strategies and lower hold in certain markets are likely to have impacted the company’s performance in the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Caesars Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Caesars Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of +28.09%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

