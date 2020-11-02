What's in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q3 Earnings?

Caesars Entertainment Corporation CZR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 34.2%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $2.32 per share, indicating a decline from earnings of 48 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1,594 million, suggesting an improvement of 140.3% from the year-ago figure.



Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have materially affected Caesars Entertainment’s performance in the third quarter. Although majority of the properties have reopened, dismal traffic due to social-distancing protocols are likely to get reflected in the company’s top line. Also, increased costs in sports betting and marketing initiatives are likely to have weighed on margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, solid performance of Las Vegas portfolio, Internet gaming business along with sports partnerships and increased live show frequency are likely to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, benefits from the implementation of cost-saving initiatives are likely to get reflected in the company’s third-quarter results.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Caesars Entertainment this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.



Earnings ESP: Caesars Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of +5.53%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA has an Earnings ESP of +211.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +6.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.

