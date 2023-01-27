What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q4 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after market close.

CHRW has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C.H. Robinson’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $5.60 billion, indicating 13.84% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by the lower ocean and air pricing.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North American Surface Transportation’s revenues is pegged at $3,768 million, indicating a 3.3% decrease from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding revenues is pegged at $1,437 million, indicating a 32.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been caused by lower pricing and volumes in CHRW’s ocean and air services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) revenues is pegged at $473 million, indicating 2.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

However, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to a rise in personnel expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, might have dented C.H. Robinson’s bottom line in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 27% in the past 90 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

C.H. Robinson has an Earnings ESP of -1.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q3

C.H. Robinson’s third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.78 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 and declined 3.8% year over year. Total revenues of $6,015.4 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,368.2 million and declined 4% year over year. The year-over-year downfall was due to the lower ocean and air pricing, partially offset by higher pricing in less-than-truckload and truckload revenues.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings:

Lyft, Inc. LYFT has an Earnings ESP of +42.37% and a Zacks Rank #2. LYFT will release results on Feb 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LYFT has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.11% for fourth-quarter 2022. LYFT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.38%, on average.

LYFT stock has gained 15.6% over the past six months.

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. ODFL will release results on Feb 1.

ODFL has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.2% for fourth-quarter 2022. ODFL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.39%, on average.

ODFL has a long-term expected growth rate of 12.62%. ODFL stock has gained 16.8% over the past six months.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

