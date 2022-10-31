What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q3 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1.4% in the past 90 days to $2.15. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 24.2%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C.H. Robinson’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $6.37 billion, indicating 1.67% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have been aided by favorable pricing across most of CHRW’s services and higher truckload and ocean volume.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North American Surface Transportation’s revenues is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating a 1.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure. An increase in truckload shipments, higher truckload and less-than-truckload pricing is likely to have driven the segment’s revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding revenues is pegged at $1.89 billion, indicating a 4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

However, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to a rise in personnel expenses; and selling, general and administrative expenses, might have dented C.H. Robinson’s bottom line in the third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

C.H. Robinson has an Earnings ESP of -4.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2

C.H. Robinson's second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.67 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93. Moreover, the bottom line surged 85.4% year over year. The strong performance of CHRW’s truckload and less-than-truckload businesses aided results.

Total revenues of $6,798.5 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,717.7 million. The top line jumped 22.9% year over year, owing to favorable pricing across most of CHRW’s services and higher truckload and ocean volume.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2022 earnings:

Copa Holdings CPA has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. CPA will release results on Nov 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 174.22%, on average.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB has an Earnings ESP of +3.12% and a Zacks Rank #3. ARCB will release results on Nov 1.

ArcBest has an expected earnings growth rate of 66.43% for the current year. ARCB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.29%, on average.

ARCB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.63%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



