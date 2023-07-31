What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, after market close.

C.H. Robinsonhas underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average miss being 1.39%. CHRW has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the remaining one quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C.H. Robinson’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion, indicating a 31.65% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down bylower pricing in CHRW’s ocean and truckload services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North American Surface Transportation’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3,172 million, indicating a 23.5% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate indicates a decline of 34.8% year over year. Lower truckload pricing, reflecting softening freight demand, might have weighed on the segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding second-quarter revenues is pegged at $905 million, indicating a 56.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate indicates a decline of 31.9% year over year. The downside is expected to have been caused by lower pricing in CHRW’s ocean services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) second-quarter revenues is pegged at $552 million, indicating a 1.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

However, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to a rise in personnel expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, might have dented C.H. Robinson’s bottom line in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 6.7% in the past 90 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

C.H. Robinson has an Earnings ESP of -4.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q1

C.H. Robinson’s first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 98 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 and declined 52.2% year over year due to unfavorable pricing in ocean and truckload services. Total revenues of $4611.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4780 million and declined 32.3% year over.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their second-quarter 2023 earnings:

Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #3. CPA will release results on Aug 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for second-quarter 2023. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 94% in the past 90 days.

Golar LNG Limited ( GLNG ) has an Earnings ESP of +18.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. GLNG will release results on Aug 10.

Golar LNG has an expected earnings growth rate of 27.5% for second-quarter 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLNG’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 4.1% in the past 90 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

