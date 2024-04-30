What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q1 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 1, after market close.

C.H. Robinson lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters, the average miss being 9.51%. CHRW has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the remaining quarters and met the mark in another quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C.H. Robinson’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.21 billion, indicating an 8.73% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down bylower pricing in CHRW’s ocean and truckload services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North American Surface Transportation’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2,975 million, indicating a 9.9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate suggests a decline of 8.4% year over year. Lower truckload pricing, reflecting an oversupply of truckload capacity, might have weighed on the segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Forwarding first-quarter revenues is pegged at $698 million, indicating an 11.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate indicates a decrease of 22.3% year over year. The downside is expected to have been caused by lower pricing in CHRW’s ocean services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) first-quarter revenues is pegged at $529 million, indicating 2.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

However, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to a rise in personnel expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, might have dented C.H. Robinson’s bottom line in the firstquarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 28.5% in the past 90 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

C.H. Robinson has an Earnings ESP of -2.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q4

C.H. Robinson's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents and declined year over year. Total revenues of $4,221.9 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,352.1 million and declined 16.7% year over year owing to lower pricing in the company’s ocean and truckload services.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) has an Earnings ESP of +6.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. EXPD will release results on May 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2.8% in the past 60 days.

XPO, Inc. ( XPO ) has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. XPO will release results on May 3.

XPO has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.43% for first-quarter 2024. XPO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPO’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 11.5% in the past 90 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

