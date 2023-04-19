What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q1 Earnings?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

C.H. Robinson has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed in the other two. However, the average beat was 7.64%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for C.H. Robinson this earnings season.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C.H. Robinson’s first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $4.78 billion, indicating a 29.87% decline year over year. The top line is likely to have been weighed down by the lower pricing and volume across most of CHRW’s services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter North American Surface Transportation’s revenues is pegged at $3,335 million, indicating an 18.9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. Lower truckload pricing and volume might have weighed on the segmental revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter Global Forwarding revenues is pegged at $985 million, indicating a 55.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The downside is likely to have been caused by lower pricing and volumes in CHRW’s ocean and air services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter All Other and Corporate (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) revenues is pegged at $491 million, indicating a 3.2% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

However, escalating operating expenses, primarily due to a rise in personnel expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, might have dented C.H. Robinson’s bottom line in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 17.2% in the past 90 days.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for C.H. Robinson this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

C.H. Robinson has an Earnings ESP of -6.16% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Highlights of Q4

C.H. Robinson’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.03 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 and declined 40.8% year over year. Total revenues of $5066.8 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5601.8 million and declined 22.1% to $5.1 billion, driven by lower pricing and volume across most of our services.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their first-quarter 2023earnings.

Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ) has an Earnings ESP of +19.57% and a Zacks Rank #1. CPA will release results on May 10. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the first quarter. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.35%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s first-quarter earnings has improved 6.1% over the past 60 days.

American Airlines ( AAL ) has an Earnings ESP of +66.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. AAL will release results on Apr 27.

AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the first quarter. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.79%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s first-quarter earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 60 days.

Canadian National Railway Company CNI has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3. CNI will release results on Apr 24.

CNI has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.3% for the first quarter. CNI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.46%, on average.

CNI has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.72%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.