What's in Store for Burlington Stores (BURL) in Q1 Earnings?

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL is expected to report strong top and bottom-line numbers when it releases first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25, before market open. The consensus estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $2,183 million, indicating an improvement of 13.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at 93 cents per share, indicating a rise of 72.2% from 54 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark has decreased a penny in the past 30 days.



Our model expects revenues to increase 13% from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $2,180.6 million. It also projects adjusted earnings to improve 62% to 87 cents per share.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Burlington Stores’ fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the solid execution of its 2.0 strategy, which aims at improving the off-price model.



This initiative focuses on three aspects — marketing, merchandising and store prototypes — to drive overall growth. Management has been boosting assortments and merchandising capabilities for a while. The company is steadily strengthening its vendor counts and making technological advancements.



All the aforesaid factors are expected to have boosted BURL’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



On its fourth-quarterearnings call management projected first-quarter sales to increase 12-14%. It also anticipated comparable sales to improve 5-7% from the year-ago period’s level. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to increase 120-150 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s reading. Adjusted earnings per share is projected in the band of 85-95 cents.



However, a challenging and competitive environment remains a concern. Higher inflationary pressures, deleveraged supply chain and buying costs are added deterrents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Burlington Stores this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Burlington Stores, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Burlington Stores, Inc. Quote

Burlington Stores has an Earnings ESP of -0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to report bottom-line growth when it releases fiscal first-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 17 cents per share, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



The company’s revenues are anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.06 billion, implying a 0.8% improvement from that reported in the prior-year period.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.61, indicating a rise of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



The company’s revenues are anticipated to decrease year over year. The consensus mark for the same stands at $3.42 billion, indicating a deterioration of 1.2% from that reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to record top-line growth when it reports fiscal first-quarter 2023 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 19.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported actual. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.93 per share, implying a 30.4% increase from that reported in the comparable period of 2022. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

