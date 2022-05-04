What's in Store for Boot Barn Holdings' (BOOT) Q4 Earnings?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see top- and bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results on May 10, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $345.2 million, indicating an improvement of almost 33.3% from the year-ago figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at $1.30, which suggests a sharp improvement from earnings of 75 cents a share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.

Key Factors to Note

Boot Barn Holdings has been successfully navigating through the challenging environment, courtesy of merchandising strategies, omni-channel capabilities and better expense management. This, combined with the expansion of the store base and exclusive brand penetration, has helped it gain market share and, in turn, revenues.



The company has been seeing strength in both store and online channels. Management has been boosting the omni-channel offerings to enhance customers' experience through buy online pickup in-store, buy online curbside pickup, in-store fulfillment, same-day delivery, and buy online return in-store.



It has been witnessing robust merchandise margin driven by improved full-price selling and lower promotions. It has been seeing strength in categories like kids' boots, hats and belts, as well as both men's and ladies' western apparel. Non-flame resistant work apparel has also been showing positive momentum.



While the aforesaid factors boost optimism, ongoing supply chain issues and rising freight costs remain concerns. Also, any deleverage in SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, rise in store overhead, and increased marketing expenses might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter's margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boot Barn Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boot Barn Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.44%.

3 More Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.03 suggests an improvement from $2.75 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Costco's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $50.84 billion, which indicates an improvement of 12.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports first-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.56 suggests an improvement from $1.49 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Crocs' top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $623.2 million, which indicates an improvement of 35.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.5%, on average.



Designer Brands DBI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 22 cents suggests a substantial improvement from 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Designer Brands' top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $806.7 billion, which indicates an improvement of 14.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.8%, on average.



