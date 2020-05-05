What's in Store for Booking Holdings' (BKNG) Q1 Earnings?

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is slated to report first-quarter 2020 earnings on May 7, after the closing bell.

Notably, its surprise history has been decent. The company surpassed estimates thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters, with average positive surprise of 2.3%. The online travel company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5.4% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Note

The COVID-19 crisis and a lingering effect on global travel are likely to reflect on Booking Holdings’ upcoming results.

Weak performance of its direct channel is expected to have impacted total room nights booked in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, strength across other platforms is expected to reflect on the results to some extent.

Merchant revenues are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by strength across agoda.com and rentalcars.com. While agoda.com is expected to have benefited from discounting in the markets served by the company, rentalcars.com is likely to have improved from continued operational improvements.

In addition, room night growth is expected to have improved in the quarter to be reported, driven by diverse inventory and brand recognition that tend to balance out macro uncertainties related to any market, along with growing competition from local and international players.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -26.13%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Booking Holdings has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.

Activision Blizzard ATVI has an Earnings ESP of +10.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU has an Earnings ESP of +10.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Inphi Corporation IPHI has an Earnings ESP of +20.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.

