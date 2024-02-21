What's in Store for Booking Holdings (BKNG) in Q4 Earnings?

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion, suggesting growth of 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $29.69 per share, indicating a rise of 20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has increased 0.2% in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

The company’s increasing bookings, owing to solid leisure travel demand, is expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $30.85 billion, indicating growth of 13% year over year.



Strength across alternative accommodation room nights booking, due to increasing supply and rising awareness among travelers, is expected to have boosted hotel room nights sold during the quarter to be reported.



The consensus mark for hotel room nights sold implies growth of 10.7% year over year to 233.6 million units.

Solid momentum in airline ticket units sold, owing to the continued expansion of its flight offerings on Booking.com, is likely to have aided the company in the quarter under review.



The consensus estimate for airline tickets sold is pegged at 9.09 million units, suggesting growth of 51.5% year over year.



Booking Holdings’ solid momentum across its merchant, and advertising and other businesses is likely to have contributed well to the upcoming results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchant revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 32.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for advertising and other revenues is pegged at $242.95 million, suggesting growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



However, weakening momentum across its agency model is expected to have hurt the company’s top-line growth during the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for agency revenues is pegged at $2.04 billion, indicating decline of 0.4% year over year.



Macroeconomic uncertainties, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and intensifying competition are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.



Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

