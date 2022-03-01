What's in Store for Bluegreen Vacations' (BVH) Q4 Earnings?

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 60.6%.

Q4 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at 62 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $203.9 million, suggesting growth of 34.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Bluegreen Vacations fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from system-wide sales of vacation ownership interests ("VOIs") and record sales of vacation packages. The company has been benefiting from its “Bluegreen Renewal” initiative — a company-wide effort to revive sales, revenue growth and efficiency. Bluegreen Renewal initiative has been driving the company’s average sales price per transaction and credit qualified guests. Rise in occupancy bodes well. The robust demand for resort stays from Bluegreen Vacation Club owners has been favoring the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bluegreen Vacations this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Bluegreen Vacations has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

