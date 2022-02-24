What's in Store for Blink Charging (BLNK) in Q4 Earnings?

Blink Charging BLNK is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $5.99 million, indicating 144.37% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss has been unchanged at 39 cents per share, but is wider than 24 cents Blink reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Blink’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to reflect gains from improving demand for electric vehicles (“EV”) due to growing awareness about lowering one's carbon footprint to fight global warming. Also, uptick in demand across the automotive domain for EVs as economies reopened and lockdowns eased out, is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



Favourable legislative environment to adopt zero-emission EVs, both nationally and globally, is expected to have benefited the company’s top-line growth in the fourth quarter.



Blink’s expanding partner base has been a key catalyst. In the to-be-reported quarter, Blink entered into an expanded partnership with SG Blocks SGBX to deploy its EV charging equipment via the latter’s modular designs.



The new agreement will allow SG Blocks to use Blink’s electric vehicles’ charging equipment, network and technology in all of its current and future development sites, helping customers reduce their carbon footprints.



Blink is expected to have benefited from the company’s strategic focus to expand its charging footprint across high-density and high-volume areas like municipal corporations, mixed-use centers, hotels, and multi-family residential and healthcare facilities.



Blink Charging Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Blink Charging Co. price-eps-surprise | Blink Charging Co. Quote

The company’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from tapping into every available infrastructure grant, incentive and various government programs across the United States.



Blink’s expanding international footprint is likely to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nonetheless, increasing expenses amid stiff competition might have limited margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Blink has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Ambarella AMBA has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



Ambarella’s shares have returned 13.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 12.7% while the Zacks Computer and Technology sector witnessed a rise of 1.3%.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



Docebo’s shares have returned 9.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 48.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.