What's in Store for BJ's Restaurants' (BJRI) Q4 Earnings?

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 262.5%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 2 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 80 cents. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $297.3 million, suggesting an improvement of 51.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

BJ's Restaurants fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from improvement in traffic and comps. Comps in the quarter to be reported might have gained from solid recovery in dining room sales. Robust off-premise sales owing to an expanded family feast and bundle offerings are likely to have favored the company’s quarterly performance. Focus on unit expansion, slow-roasted protein platform and Beer Club subscription services may have contributed to the fourth-quarter performance as well. The company has been benefiting from its focus on refining and streamlining its menu for improved traffic.



The company has been receiving positive reviews with respect to its beer subscription service — Beer Club. It has been witnessing high customer engagement, courtesy of new beer releases and program benefits. Higher pre-opening costs, marketing expenses and costs related to sales-boosting initiatives are likely to have dented the company’s margin in the quarter to be reported. Particularly, slow roasting ovens and handheld tablets are adding to the restaurants’ costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BJ's Restaurants this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: BJ's Restaurants has an Earnings ESP of -31.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

