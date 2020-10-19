What's in Store for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q3 Earnings?

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 22, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 45.3%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 69 cents against earnings of 18 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is at $179.4 million, which suggests a decline of 35.7% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have materially affected BJ's Restaurants third-quarter performance. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to have witnessed dismal traffic due to social distancing protocols. Also, increased expenses due to costs pertaining to labor, marketing and sales-boosting initiatives are likely to get reflected in the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company’s off-premise sales are likely to have benefited owing to strong digitalization efforts. This along with increased focus on menu additions, modification of restaurant services, enhancement of guest experience and technology-driven convenience are likely to have contributed to the third-quarter top line. Moreover, outdoor seating expansions along with relaxations of liquor laws are likely to have favoured the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BJ's Restaurants this time around as a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.



Earnings ESP: BJ's Restaurants has an Earnings ESP of +2.46%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.94%.



McDonald's Corporation MCD carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.56%.



Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.52%.

