What's in Store for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q2 Earnings?

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 23. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 73.7%.



Q2 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.8 against earnings of 68 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $126.4 million, suggesting a decline of 58% from the prior-year quarter.



Factors to Note



The company’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the dismal store traffic on account of the pandemic. Although the company has been reopening its dining rooms services with limited seating in adherence to social distancing and other safety precautions, it might have witnessed dismal traffic owing to the pandemic. Moreover, increased expenses due to costs pertaining to labor, marketing and sales-boosting initiatives are likely to get reflected in the company’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported.



However, the company’s off-premise sales are likely to have benefited from the pandemic. Keeping in mind the safety protocols, off-premise sales have been growing more than three times since the start of the year. Moreover, with relaxation of liquor laws in many states, it has been offering alcohol for both pick-up and delivery. Also, rising adoption of its to-go offerings of wine, growlers and beer might have favored the second-quarter performance.



Moreover, the company’s digital initiatives including digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options continue to attract more customers.

What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for BJ's Restaurants this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: BJ's Restaurants has an Earnings ESP of -3.98%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



