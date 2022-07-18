What's in Store for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q2 Earnings?

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 21, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 123.1%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, indicating a decline of 11.5% from 26 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $328 million, suggesting an increase of 13% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let’s analyze the factors that are likely to make an impact this earnings season.

Factors at Play

BJ's Restaurants second-quarter top line is likely to have benefited from solid off-premise sales, Beer Club subscription services and technology-driven initiatives. This and focus on creating a more iconic brewhouse signature food and drink menu items (while elevating its high-quality ingredients and presentation) are likely to have driven incremental visits and spending in its restaurants in the second quarter.



Emphasis on new restaurant openings, remodeling initiatives, pricing management and re-staffing initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the second quarter. During the previous quarter, the company stated to have made progress with respect to its two pilot remodels concerning dining room capacity expansion and new design elements. It added three new large booths for extra seating capacity and larger TVs to improve the dining experience. Also, it reported increased sales levels from the remodeled locations. Backed by positive customer feedback and a strong developmental pipeline, the momentum is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, elevated expenses on account of labor, commodity, marketing and sales-boosting initiatives are likely to have hurt margins in the second quarter. This and dismal traffic (compared with pre-pandemic levels) and coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions are likely to have affected the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BJ's Restaurants this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: BJ's Restaurants has an Earnings ESP of -48.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods have declined 6.9% in the past year. DKS’ earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 40.7%.



Dollar General Corporation DG has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Dollar General have increased 8.8% in the past year. DG’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL has an Earnings ESP of +22.5% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Burlington Stores have declined 55% in the past year. BURL’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the negative average surprise being 0.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

