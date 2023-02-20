What's in Store for Beyond Meat (BYND) in Q4 Earnings?

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $78.4 million, suggesting a fall of 22.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2022 sales is pegged at $417.4 million, indicating a decline of 10.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Beyond Meat’s bottom line is likely to grow year over year in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of $1.13 per share. The projection indicates an improvement from a loss of $1.27 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consensus mark for the 2022 bottom line is pegged at a loss of $5.87 per share, wider than a loss of $2.87 per share reported in the prior year.



The meat product company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 49.5%, on average. BYND delivered a negative earnings surprise of 46.8% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Consider

Beyond Meat has been grappling with increased manufacturing costs, including higher material costs and increased transportation and warehousing expenses, among others. Declining household penetration for the plant-based meat category amid a rising inflationary environment

remains a concern for the company. In addition, rising competition in the plant-based meat space has been hampering the company’s top-line performance.



For 2022, management expects net revenues in the range of $400-$425 million, reflecting a decline of nearly 14-9% year over year. Management expects gross margin pressure in the fourth quarter of 2022.



That said, the company has been focused on curtailing operating expenses. Beyond Meat is driving efficiency gains and rationalizing its production network. In addition, the company’s regular product introduction, a sturdy distribution channel and prudent partnerships are upsides.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Beyond Meat this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Beyond Meat carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Inter Parfums IPAR has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for IPAR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $311.5 million, which suggests 47.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for Inter Parfums’ quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 30 cents per share. The consensus estimate for IPAR’s fourth-quarter earnings suggests growth of 850% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Molson Coors TAP currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.06 per share. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 30.9% from the year-ago quarter's loss per share of 9 cents.



Molson Coors’ top line is expected to have risen year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.67 billion, suggesting growth of 1.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. TAP has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +80.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VITL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $102.5 million, which suggests growth of 32.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings has moved up by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to 5 cents per share. The consensus estimate for VITL suggests 155.6% growth from a loss of 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL has delivered an earnings beat of 58.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

