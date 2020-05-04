What's in Store for Becton, Dickinson's (BDX) Q2 Earnings?

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 7, before the opening bell.



BD delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.8% in the last reported quarter. The company beat estimates in each of the trailing four-quarters, the average beat being 0.7%.



Q2 Estimates



For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BD’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.44, suggesting a decline of 5.8% from the prior-year quarter. The same for revenues stands at $4.16 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.7% from the year-ago reported quarter.



BD Life Sciences: A Key Catalyst



In the fiscal second quarter, BD Life Sciences is likely to reflect strong year-over-year growth in revenues from assays, which are used to detect a broad range of infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancer.



It is encouraging to note that for the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 5.8%. Notably, strong performance by the Diagnostic Systems and Biosciences sub-units is expected to have contributed to the performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Biosciences sub-unit stands at $315 million, suggesting growth of 6.1% year over year. Growth in licensing revenues and demand for instruments and reagents might have contributed to the sub-unit’s performance. The same for BD Diagnostic systems is pegged at $412 million, indicating an improvement of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.



It is important to mention here that BD has been showing focused on fighting the coronavirus outbreak. In March, the company and CerTest Biotec announced that the VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 real time PCR detection kit adapted for the BD MAX system has been CE marked to the IVD Directive. Further, BD and BioGX Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, submitted Emergency Use Authorization requests to the FDA for new diagnostic tests to screen for COVID-19.



Additionally, in the same month, the company collaborated with BioMedomics to launch a new point-of-care test that can detect antibodies in blood to confirm current or past exposure to coronavirus within 15 minutes.



The segment is likely to have received a boost from the introduction of these tests, which in turn might get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter performance.



Also, strength in molecular platform — BD MAX and microbiology solutions — are likely to have acted as catalysts. The company continues to see over 20% growth at BD MAX and has received positive feedback related to its BD COR launch in Europe. These, in turn, are likely to reflect on the fiscal second-quarter performance.



Other Factors to Note



Strong performance by the BD Interventional arm might reflect on the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance.



The company is likely to have witnessed strong performance in peripheral intervention, which includes performance in WavelinQ, Covera and Venovo products.



BD expects its Critical Care business and the Arctic Sun Stat launch under its Interventional arm to have driven the segment’s fiscal second-quarter performance. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.01billion, indicating an improvement of 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.



The company is likely to have witnessed revenue growth in urology and critical care businesses backed by solid performance across its acute urology, home care and targeted temperature management business.



Robust product pipeline is likely to have contributed to the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance.



However, the company anticipates fiscal second-quarter results to reflect the impact of foreign exchange headwinds.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: BD has an Earnings ESP of -8.37%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.



