What's in Store for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Q4 Earnings?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.1%, on average.



The Beverly, MA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by implant systems revenues. It is a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry.



The specialty markets, particularly the implant-intensive power device segment, are generating significant market expansion. The company is capitalizing on the strength of these segments with market-leading Purion product extensions designed to meet customer requirements.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Axcelis Technologies announced shipments of its Purion high current and high energy implanters to a leading memory device manufacturer located in Asia. The shipments included multiple follow on orders for the Purion H high current implanter and the Purion XE high energy implanter.



The company introduced the GSD Ovation high current and high energy batch implanters. The GSD Ovation systems support the growing 200mm new fab construction and expansion activity.



It completed a Purion H high current tool evaluation at a leading advanced logic device manufacturer. The Purion H has high current implanter architecture, featuring unique scanned spot beam technology, designed for memory and logic applications. These developments are likely to have positively impacted Axcelis Technologies’ performance in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $190 million, which indicates growth of 55.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 84 cents, suggesting an increase of 162.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Axcelis Technologies. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Axcelis Technologies’ Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 84 cents.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Axcelis Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

