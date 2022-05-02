What's in Store for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Q1 Earnings?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.



The Beverly, MA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by strong growth of the Purion Power Series product line. It is a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry.



The specialty markets, particularly the implant-intensive power device segment, are generating significant market expansion. The company is capitalizing on the strength of these segments with market-leading Purion product extensions designed to meet customer requirements.



During the quarter, Axcelis Technologies announced multiple shipments of Purion M medium current implanters to mature process technology device makers.



The company shipped Purion VXE high energy systems to leading CMOS image sensor manufacturers in Asia. The Purion VXE is an extended energy range solution for the Purion XE high energy implanter.



It announced multiple shipments of the Purion H200 high current, Purion EXE high energy and Purion M medium current Power Series implanters to leading Si and SiC power device chipmakers. The shipments went to multiple fabs located in Europe and Asia. Such developments are likely to have positively impacted Axcelis Technologies’ performance in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $193 million, which indicates growth of 45.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 92 cents, suggesting an increase of 91.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Axcelis Technologies. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Axcelis Technologies’ Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, as both are pegged at 92 cents.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Axcelis Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

