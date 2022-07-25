What's in Store for Avery Dennison's (AVY) Q2 Earnings?

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Jul 27.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter total sales is pegged at $2.33 billion, suggesting an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for the company’s earnings per share is pinned at $2.39, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Q1 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Avery Dennison’s earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates. While the top line figure increased year over year, the bottom line was in line with the prior-year quarter’s levels. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Factors at Play

Avery Dennison is witnessing solid demand for the labeling of non-durable consumer goods like food, beverage, home and personal care products in response to the pandemic. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter sales results, as around 40% of its revenues come from these products. Focus on acquisitions and growth in high-value product categories are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance during the June-end quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Label and Graphic Materials segment’s second-quarter sales is currently pegged at $1,476 million, calling for a year-over-year increase of 7%. Strong demand for consumer-packaged goods and e-commerce trends are likely to have aided the business during the quarter. Volume improvement, focus on high-value categories led by specialty labels, productivity initiatives and continued margin expansion are anticipated to have buoyed the segment’s sales during the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s adjusted operating income is pegged at $209 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment’s quarterly sales is pinned at $192 million, indicating a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $197 million. Strong demand for healthcare categories and focus on investments are likely to have aided the segment in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment’s April - June quarter sales is pegged at $634 million, calling for an increase of 19.8% from the prior-year quarter's figure of $529 million.

Consistent strength in Radio-frequency identification, strong growth in Intelligent Labels business and high-value categories and robust growth in external embellishments are likely to have boosted the segment’s second-quarter sales. The segment is recording growth in new applications within food, logistics and home goods while investing in digital capabilities and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $82 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $70 million.



Avery Dennison is executing several pricing and re-engineering actions to mitigate inflationary cost pressure. It has also announced additional price increases in most of its businesses worldwide. These are likely to have supported the company’s margins during the quarter in the discussion. Supply-chain-related challenges, unfavorable impacts of foreign currency translation and rising raw material, labor and freight costs might have offset these benefits during the second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avery Dennison this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Avery Dennison has an Earnings ESP of -0.14%.



Zacks Rank: Avery Dennison currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).



Price Performance

Avery Dennison’s shares have lost 14.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 13.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

