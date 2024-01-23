What's in Store for Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) in Q4 Earnings?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Jan 25, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four reported quarters, the average beat being 2.20%.

Factors to Consider

Solid results in both segments, aided by new business, strong retention and increasing renewal premiums across its business lines, are likely to benefit Arthur J. Gallagher’s fourth-quarter results.



Revenues associated with acquisitions, the organic change in base commissions and fee revenues are likely to have favored commission and fee revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fees is pegged at $771 million, indicating an increase of 17.7% from the prior-year period’s reported number. The consensus mark for commissions is pegged at $1.4 billion, implying 18.7% growth from the prior-year period’s reported number.



The property and casualty brokerage operations are likely to have been aided by continued strong customer retention, new business generation and increasing renewal premiums in the to-be-reported quarter.



The risk management segment is likely to have been aided by rising claim counts and continued growth from recent new business wins. The company expects organic growth at 13% in the to-be-reported quarter.



Net investment income in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from an increase in interest income from higher interest rates earned on funds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income is pegged at $82 million.



Higher commissions and fees, increased supplemental revenues, improved contingent revenues and investment income, as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions, are likely to have driven the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pinned at $2.37 billion, indicating an increase of 18.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Total expenses are likely to have increased mainly because of higher compensation, operating costs, interest expenses, amortization and changes in estimated acquisition earnout payables.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.83, indicating an increase of 18.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arthur J. Gallagher this time around. This is because the stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for an earnings beat. This is not the case, as you can see here.



Earnings ESP: Arthur J. Gallagher has an Earnings ESP of -3.63%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.76 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-eps-surprise | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote

Zacks Rank: AJG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.60, indicating an increase of 8.8% from the year-ago reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MMC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Willis Towers Watson WTW has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.04, indicating an increase of 11.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Willis Towers Watson’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one.



Arch Capital Group ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.94, implying a decline of 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

