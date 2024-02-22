What's in Store for Archer Aviation (ACHR) in Q4 Earnings?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 26, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.33%. Archer Aviation has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 21.66%.

Factors to Note

In October 2023, Archer Aviation received the first installment worth nearly $1 million from the U.S. Air Force for the delivery of a mobile flight simulator, which the U.S. Air Force and Archer will use in unison to train pilots and assess flight controls. We may expect ACHR’s upcoming results to duly reflect this payment.

Archer Aviation Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Archer Aviation Inc. price-eps-surprise | Archer Aviation Inc. Quote

During the third quarter of 2023, the company rapidly advanced its flight test program for the Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft by beginning to fly this jet’s production-designed model. Once ACHR releases its quarterly results, we shall get more updates on Midnight’s progress during the quarter to be reported.

Further, in the fourth quarter, Archer Aviation announced a handful of partnerships. It signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s InterGlobe Enterprises to launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service across the nation by 2026 and another with Air Chateau to deliver up to 100 of Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft with an approximate value of $500 million.

Such partnerships, which bring in hefty investments for ACHR must have enabled the company to make further progress in its eVTOL aircraft program, which is likely to get reflected once the company releases its fourth-quarter results.

With the company planning to commercialize Midnight in 2025, it continues to incur notable engineering development expenses to build and test this aircraft. This, in turn, might have increased ACHR’s operating expenses, thereby weighing on its quarterly earnings performance.

However, the technological advancement that ACHR has achieved over the past few years while developing the Midnight jet might have provided it with operational efficiency, thereby aiding its quarterly bottom line.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Aviation’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 27 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 28 cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Archer Aviation this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: ACHR's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: ACHR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two defense players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Heico Corp HEI has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.78% in the last four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heico’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s sales implies growth of 41% from the prior-year reported figure.

Rocket Lab USA RKLB has an Earnings ESP of +3.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.11% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $61.6 million, implying growth of 19% from the prior-year reported figure.

Another Upcoming Defense Release

Embraer ERJ is slated to report its quarterly results on Mar 15. It delivered an earnings surprise of 28.57% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Embraer’s earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 58.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s sales is pinned at $2.21 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 11.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

