What's in Store for American Electric (AEP) in Q3 Earnings?

American Electric Power Company, Inc AEP is slated to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.69%. American Electric has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.95%, on average.

Factors to Note

During most of the third quarter, AEP’s service territories observed mixed weather patterns. While some parts observed warmer-than-normal temperatures, other regions experienced significant precipitation levels, resulting in wet weather conditions.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Also, some parts of its service territories experienced severe weather conditions, along with hail storms and significant flash floods, which may have disrupted the smooth flow of electricity to its customers. Such fluctuating weather patterns are likely to have caused a mixed impact on the company’s overall revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.91 billion, suggesting growth of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

As mentioned above, American Electric’s service territories witnessed severe weather patterns, accompanied by hailstorms and flash floods, in the third quarter, which may have caused infrastructural damage, thus increasing the company’s operating expenses for storm restoration and repair. This, in turn, is likely to have weighed on its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, moderate revenue growth and the company’s cost-saving initiatives must have boosted overall Q3 earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, indicating an increase of 6.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Electric this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AEP carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three other Utility players you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Dominion Energy D has an Earnings ESP of +4.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Dominion Energy boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion Energy’s third-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $3.90 billion and $1.09 per share, respectively.



Sempra Energy SRE has an Earnings ESP of +6.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings, pegged at $1.90 per share, implies an improvement of 11.8% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Sempra Energy boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.7%. SRE has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.37%.

FirstEnergy FE has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, indicating a decline of 6.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

First Energy boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FE’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $3.19 billion, suggesting growth of 2.2% from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sempra Energy (SRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.